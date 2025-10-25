Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

