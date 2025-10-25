Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $67.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

CBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Financial System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Community Financial System Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CBU stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Community Financial System has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.72%.The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Financial System will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Community Financial System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $88,387.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,606.66. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial System

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Community Financial System in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 841.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Financial System by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

