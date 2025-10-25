JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $165.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.21.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.