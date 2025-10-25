AlTi Global Inc. Buys 672 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of ASML by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $1,033.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $892.92 and its 200 day moving average is $787.36. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

