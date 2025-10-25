National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. Shopify has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.72.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.