DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $25.83 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

