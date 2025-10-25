Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,636,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,758,000 after acquiring an additional 702,057 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,118,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,483,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,545,000 after acquiring an additional 505,317 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,222,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.34 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

