Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stake Lessened by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $174.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

