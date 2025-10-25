Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

