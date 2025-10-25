iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
