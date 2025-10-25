Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 1,156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
