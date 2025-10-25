Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 1,156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.