Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

