Contrasting Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 1.20% 3.11% 1.71% Occidental Petroleum 8.79% 13.78% 4.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Occidental Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.23 $59.94 million $0.14 75.04 Occidental Petroleum $26.88 billion 1.56 $3.06 billion $1.69 25.21

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 1 7 4 0 2.25 Occidental Petroleum 3 15 6 1 2.20

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $17.39, suggesting a potential upside of 65.51%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $52.26, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

