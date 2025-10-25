Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Stock Position Reduced by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.13 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

