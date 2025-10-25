Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 961 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 307.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of VFMV opened at $130.73 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $112.97 and a 12 month high of $129.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.47. The company has a market cap of $292.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.