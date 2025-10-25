iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 879,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $371.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $372.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

