Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,073,000 after purchasing an additional 519,136 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

