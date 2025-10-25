Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 29 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $472.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $473.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.