Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $312,000 Position in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

