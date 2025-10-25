Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $174.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.