Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.09 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,046,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,188,369.69. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

View Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.