Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.09 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 46.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 7.1%
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $58.94 and a twelve month high of $88.49.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
