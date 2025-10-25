Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

