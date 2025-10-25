Head-To-Head Review: Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDD and Linkage Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $409.62 billion 0.46 $15.40 billion $9.22 14.53 Linkage Global $10.29 million 1.78 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Linkage Global.

39.8% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Linkage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDD and Linkage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 9 5 1 2.47 Linkage Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

PDD presently has a consensus price target of $137.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given PDD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PDD is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Risk & Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linkage Global has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Linkage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.93% 30.57% 18.95% Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDD beats Linkage Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

