Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $353.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.72. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.50 and a 1 year high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

