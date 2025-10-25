Block (NYSE:XYZ) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XYZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Block from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

XYZ opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Block has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $78,508.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

