Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the sale, the director owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $255.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Arete downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.