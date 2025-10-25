Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 110.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $351.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $352.94.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

