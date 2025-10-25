Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1,566.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Amundi boosted its position in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

