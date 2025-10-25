Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $52.44 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.