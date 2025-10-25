McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $1,692,186 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $306.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

