Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day moving average of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

