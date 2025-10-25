AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 21,409 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3,303.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 182,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,503,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rambus from $81.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $832,085.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.