Unum Group $UNM Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unum Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unum Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.23.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

