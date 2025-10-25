Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.17.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $271.32 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.