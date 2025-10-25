Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $118,000 in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Progressive by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $217.20 and a one year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

