Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $660.89 and its 200-day moving average is $618.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $681.80. The company has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.