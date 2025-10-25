Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Buys New Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 14.4% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of CMI opened at $421.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $440.51.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.50.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,873,972.60. This trade represents a 20.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

