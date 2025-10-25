Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV stock opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $681.80. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

