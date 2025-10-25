Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,307 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

