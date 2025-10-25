AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1,164,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.37. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.24 and its 200 day moving average is $167.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

