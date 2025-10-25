Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

