FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,840 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $491.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.