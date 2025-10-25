First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $63.86 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.42. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

