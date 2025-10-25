Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $155.55 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $155,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,801.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,980.10 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3,874.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,850.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

