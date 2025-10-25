Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.