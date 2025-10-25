Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twilio Stock Up 1.7%

TWLO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.