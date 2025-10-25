Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Decreases By 32.9%

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLSW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Price Performance

FLSW stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of 195.87 and a beta of 0.74.

About Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

