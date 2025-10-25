Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,503,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $241,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,976,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,267,000 after purchasing an additional 604,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,799,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2%

SPG stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,280.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,641.05. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

