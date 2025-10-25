F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after purchasing an additional 312,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,757,000 after acquiring an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in F5 by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 228,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 from $312.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.33.

F5 Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of FFIV opened at $298.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.95. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.10 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total value of $416,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,553 shares in the company, valued at $34,482,567.33. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,542 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

