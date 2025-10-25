Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME) Short Interest Up 43.3% in September

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TSME opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.44. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $42.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSME. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Thrivent Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

